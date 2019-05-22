Dad Fires Son From Family Business For Urinating On Child Cancer Patient's Memorial

I don’t know either one of you. I have no idea what exists in your life to make you so indifferent to how others feel but I hope this serves as a wake up call and you get the help you need.

I admit, my initial reaction was to find you and beat you senseless in defense of my son’s honor and the distress you caused my family. I am better than that.

I hope it doesn’t take the heartache my family has lived through to open your eyes. Something is wrong in your life and you need to fix it.

You have done serious damage to your reputation; only you can fix it. How you respond to this dictates the direction your life will take.