Bryan Cranston Donating 'Liquid Gold' Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

"I urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands and stay socially distant," the actor said.

Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston is donating his “liquid gold” plasma now that he has recovered from COVID-19.

Despite carefully following recommended safety protocols, Cranston told fans in an Instagram post on Thursday that he had contracted COVID-19. He said he experienced mild symptoms, including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and the loss of taste and smell: 

Since recuperating from the virus, the actor has been donating plasma at the UCLA Blood and Plasma Donation Center “because I have the antibodies,” he said. The plasma can be used to help treat people suffering from COVID-19, and can be utilized in scientific research into the virus.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump also urged those who had recovered form COVID-19 to donate plasma. 

“If you’ve had the virus, if you donate [plasma], it would be a terrific thing,” Trump said during a visit to the American Red Cross headquarters in Washington. “To those that have had the virus: You’ve gotten through it, and I guess that means you have something very special there.”

