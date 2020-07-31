Bryan Cranston Donating 'Liquid Gold' Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

Despite carefully following recommended safety protocols, Cranston told fans in an Instagram post on Thursday that he had contracted COVID-19. He said he experienced mild symptoms, including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and the loss of taste and smell:

Since recuperating from the virus, the actor has been donating plasma at the UCLA Blood and Plasma Donation Center “because I have the antibodies,” he said. The plasma can be used to help treat people suffering from COVID-19, and can be utilized in scientific research into the virus.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump also urged those who had recovered form COVID-19 to donate plasma.

“If you’ve had the virus, if you donate [plasma], it would be a terrific thing,” Trump said during a visit to the American Red Cross headquarters in Washington. “To those that have had the virus: You’ve gotten through it, and I guess that means you have something very special there.”

