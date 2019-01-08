Bryan Cranston Defends Playing A Man With Disabilities In New Film ‘Upside’

Bryan Cranston has weighed in on the issue of representation in film and TV by defending his decision to play a person with a disability in the new movie “The Upside.”

In the film, which hits theaters this weekend, the former “Breaking Bad” star plays a wealthy quadriplegic who hires a former criminal, played by Kevin Hart, to be his caregiver.

“As actors we’re asked to play other people,” Cranston told the British Press Association, according to a BBC report on Tuesday. “If I, as a straight, older person, and I’m wealthy, I’m very fortunate, does that mean I can’t play a person who is not wealthy? Does that mean I can’t play a homosexual?”

Cranston said that the issue of representation was “worthy of debate,” however, and that there should be “more opportunities” for actors with disabilities.

“We live in the world of criticism; if we’re willing to get up and try something, we have to also be willing to take criticism. We’re very aware of the need to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities,” the 62-year-old actor continued, according to Sky News. “I don’t know, where does the restriction apply, where is the line for that?”

Members of and advocates for the disability community criticized Cranston’s reasoning on Twitter.

Many took issue with the Emmy-winning actor’s comment that casting him in the role was just a business decision, noting how few roles there are for people with disabilities. Indeed, those with a disability are much less likely be employed than other people in any industry.

Others on Twitter compared Cranston’s move to Scarlett Johansson’s decision to play a transgender man (she changed her mind after public backlash) or Emma Stone’s whitewashing of an Asian character in “Aloha” (she apologized just days ago at the Golden Globes).

That's the thing people don't understand... disabled actors are not allowed to play nondisabled characters, and in some cases we could never play someone nondisabled. — Dominick Evans (@dominickevans) January 8, 2019

That's part of the issue. There are disabled actors but no disabled stars and studios don't want to bet on an unknown. Their fear makes it harder for marginalized actors to break through to stardom and that's why we get ScarJo playing trans/asian. https://t.co/CJkqCFAzuu — Ryan O'Connell (@ryanoconn) January 7, 2019

it feels like studios have no problem profiting off the pain of marginalized people and being called brave for telling their story but they don't actually want to empower them by giving them, you know, jobs and success. so they stay marginalized. — Ryan O'Connell (@ryanoconn) January 7, 2019

Bryan Cranston is trending for being cast as a quadriplegic man. I see lots of people defending him, saying it's his job as an actor. As a disabled actor myself, let me point out that such roles are the ONLY roles disabled actors would be considered for... yet we still aren't. — Ally Craig (@mr_craig) January 8, 2019

The movie that puts Bryan Cranston or ScarJo in a main part "because they need a big name" could have put the same actor in a different part and cast an actual disabled person or Asian person in the main part. — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) January 8, 2019

As someone with influence in the industry & clearly an affinity for #disability perhaps @bryancranston could insist that there are #disabled cast & crew members in his #inclusion rider for all future productions, ya know, just as a business decision. https://t.co/OaMBv7MizI — Shannon Murray (@Shannonemurray) January 8, 2019

The dearth of people with disabilities involved in the creation of movies and TV shows matters. When they are portrayed on screen, their stories are all too often being told through the perspective of those who have no life experience with actually being disabled. Due to this, negative and hurtful stereotypes are perpetuated through mainstream culture, which makes people with disabilities seem like lesser human beings. This lack of inclusiveness can even lead to some individuals completely dismissing the comments of disabled people who are offended by the way they’re portrayed.

Cranston certainly isn’t the only non-disabled actor who has unapologetically played someone who is disabled. In recent months, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson and Joaquin Phoenix have all portrayed disabled characters on screen and have also received criticism from the disability community.