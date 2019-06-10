Bryan Cranston Slams Donald Trump's Hatred Of The Press At Tony Awards

Bryan Cranston didn’t need to zing President Donald Trump by name to get his point across at the Tony Awards Sunday.

In receiving his award for Best Leading Actor in a Play as Howard Beale in “Network,” he slammed the president’s demonization of the press.

“Howard Beale is a fictitious TV newsman who found his way into the line of fire because of his pursuit of the truth, and I would like to dedicate this to all the real journalists around the world … who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth,” Cranston said.

“The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people.”

Trump earlier on Sunday attacked The New York Times and CNN for reporting his claimed deal with Mexico to curb immigration contained little that hadn’t already been covered in prior agreements. Trump raged at the outlets as “truly The Enemy of the People!”

Cranston’s dig was somewhat subtle compared to last year’s Tonys, in which Robert De Niro said “Fuck Trump” twice during the telecast and was bleeped out.

This year’s Tonys were “relatively light” on politics, The Daily Beast reported.

Cranston, who once said he’d move to Canada if Trump were elected, has criticized the president and his administration before without a direct mention.

But there was no mistaking Cranston’s target at the Tonys.

“It’s absurd to think that the media is the enemy of the people,” the “Breaking Bad” actor said backstage at Radio City Music Hall. “If that message keeps getting propagated over and over and over again, sometimes it starts to seep in. And the perception of the truth is often more important than the truth, because if people believe it, it doesn’t matter whether it’s true or not.”

“It’s absurd to think that the media is the enemy of the people.” Bryan Cranston explains why he called out Trump’s attacks on journalists during his #TonyAwards speech. pic.twitter.com/2JZ3TPo095 — Patrick Ryan (@PatRyanWrites) June 10, 2019