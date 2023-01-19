What's Hot

Entertainmentjames cordenthe late late showbryan cranston

Bryan Cranston And James Corden Do Hair-Raising Sendup Of Simon & Garfunkel

The "Your Honor" star and talk host's interpretation got weirder and weirder.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Bryan Cranston and James Corden’s spoof of the iconic folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel will grow on you.

The “Your Honor” star and talk host sang a reasonably solid rendition of “The Sound of Silence” on “The Late Late Show.”

But Cranston’s Art Garfunkel overgestured a bit, and then the weirdness really ratcheted up. The turtleneck of Corden’s Paul Simon began inching higher and higher while Garfunkel’s hair turned into the Chia pet from hell.

Eventually, the rapidly growing hair appeared to swallow him whole while the turtleneck pulled a similar number on Simon.

Now that’s a show-stopper.

Simon & Garfunkel’s classic tune has been fodder for jokesters before. A few years back, it became the soundtrack for the viral video “Sad Affleck,” in which Ben Affleck appeared depressed when an interviewer mentioned the reviews “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” was receiving.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

