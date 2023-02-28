Here’s How Bryan Cranston Handles People Who Don’t Think Trump’s MAGA Slogan Is Racist

Actor Bryan Cranston explained to CNN’s Chris Wallace exactly why he believes Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan can be interpreted as racist.

Cranston first told Wallace over the weekend that it was “imperative” that critical race theory is taught in the United States and “that we look at our history much the same, I think, that Germany has looked at their history and involvement in the wars, I and II, and embrace.”

It was better to say, “This is where we went wrong. This is how it went wrong,” the actor suggested.

Cranston then turned to Trump’s rallying cry.

“When I see the ‘Make America Great Again,’ my comment is, ‘Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?’ And most people, a lot of people, go, ‘How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?’”

“I say, so, ‘Just ask yourself, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American?’” he continued. ”‘When was it great?’ So, if you’re making it great again, it’s not including them.’”