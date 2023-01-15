Bryan Cranston Opens Up About His Interest In A 'Malcolm In The Middle' Reunion

Actor Bryan Cranston revealed this week that there’s been “some talk” about a potential “Malcolm in the Middle” reunion.

Cranston, who starred as Hal Wilkerson in the hit ’00s show, told E! News that a reunion would be “fun to do” and he’d consider being part of a story that explored the future of the show’s family.

Advertisement

“There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’” Cranston told the outlet.

“We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

The series, which aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006, earned a number of accolades including seven Emmys and a Peabody Award.

FILE – The cast of "Malcolm in the Middle" poses for a photo at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2000. Photo by Newsmakers via Getty Images

Advertisement

Cranston’s recent comments aren’t the first time he has expressed interest in a “Malcolm in the Middle” revival.

Cranston told E! News in 2016 that he hopes a reunion could occur in the future.

“For no other reason than that I miss those people like crazy... yeah, I’d love to,” said Cranston about a possible reunion.

Actor Frankie Muniz, who played the show’s title character, revealed on Steve-O’s podcast in 2021 that Cranston was previously leading a reunion effort and everyone was “on board” except one cast member that Muniz did not name.

“They want to make it a movie and I don’t fully understand it but I’d be thrilled because it’d be cool to see where Malcolm and his family are 20 years later, whatever it is...,” Muniz said.

“I know Bryan’s been writing the script so we’ll see what happens there.”