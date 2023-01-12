Bryan Cranston said Wednesday that Seth Rogen was so high at a previous Golden Globes ceremony that he approached the comic actor to check on him. (Watch the video below.)

“Breaking Bad” alum Cranston, appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” elaborated on an anecdote Rogen recently shared with Jimmy Kimmel about the two actors’ past interaction.

Cranston confirmed the tale: “There were two things that tipped him off that he was really not OK: One, he wasn’t laughing or talking to anyone. He was up against the wall just, like, smiling.”

He made a wide-eyed face to reinforce his point.

“And the second thing he said, I think he thought I was Drew Barrymore,” he added. “And I knew something was wrong.”

(For the record, Rogen had told Kimmel he was so buzzed at that ceremony that he left.)

Kimmel and Cranston went on to watch highlights of Rogen at Tuesday’s Golden Globes, where he celebrated the best motion picture drama win of his new movie “The Fabelmans” along with a nomination as best supporting actor in a series or TV movie for “Pam & Tommy.”

“He is baked!” Cranston joked.

Cranston told Kimmel that he had never been high or drunk in public. But Kimmel attempted to call out the “Your Honor” actor with a clip of him nodding with his eyes closed at an Adele concert.

