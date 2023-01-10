Bryan Cranston Recalls 'Traumatic ... Exhilarating' Way He Lost Virginity To Sex Worker

Bryan Cranston lost his virginity at age 16 to a sex worker while traveling around Europe with friends, the actor revealed on the latest episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast released Monday.

The experience was “traumatic” but “great, exhilarating, memorable,” the “Breaking Bad” alum recalled to the comedian.

“It was the thing to do,” he said.

Cranston remembered being excited but “nervous as hell” when he visited a brothel in the red-light district of Salzburg, Austria. He almost got “cold feet” when two of his older friends “made their deals” and “went upstairs.” The future movie star sat in the foyer and feigned not having enough money but ended up being led toward a room by one of the women.

“I was so nervous that I didn’t really feel anything. I was just, my brain was on fire,” Cranston said.

“I’ve been going back to Austria ever since,” he later joked.