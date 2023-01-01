Family Of Idaho Killings Suspect Say They Are Cooperating With Law Enforcement

The family of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger has released a statement promising to cooperate with law enforcement “in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence.”

Kohberger was arrested last week in northeastern Pennsylvania for the deaths of four University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin — who were found stabbed to death in their beds at an off-campus home in November.

He is currently being held without bond for extradition to Idaho on four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

On Sunday, his family issued a statement to media that began by saying they care “deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

The family then explained that they “will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.”

According to the statement, the family has “fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to see the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

The family than asked for privacy “in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

Investigators believe Kohberger broke into the University of Idaho students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.”

Kohberger’s attorney, chief public defender Jason LaBar, said his client plans to tell a Pennsylvania judge that he will waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face the charges and is eager to be exonerated.