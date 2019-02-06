Bryan Singer's BAFTA Nomination Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

“Bohemian Rhapsody” director Bryan Singer is no longer in contention for a BAFTA award due to new allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct with underage boys against him.

Singer was named along with producer Graham King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten in the nomination for “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the Outstanding British Film Category.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced on Wednesday that Singer’s name will be removed from the nomination. The Queen biopic, however, is still up for the award, in addition to six others across major categories.

“In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has been suspended, effective immediately,” BAFTA said in a statement, according to Variety. King and McCarten are still eligible for the award.

The statement went on to say that Singer’s alleged behavior is “completely unacceptable and incompatible” with the values of the organization, while also noting the director’s continued denial of the allegations.

ASSOCIATED PRESS BAFTA has suspended Bryan Singer's nomination until sexual assault allegations against him have been resolved.

“BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this,” the statement continued.

20th Century Fox, the production company behind “Bohemian Rhapsody,” also issued a statement in support of BAFTA’s decision, per Variety.

Singer has been trailed by sexual misconduct accusations for more than two decades and was accused of abusing and raping four additional men in an investigative piece published by The Atlantic in January.

Singer, who exited “Bohemian Rhapsody” midway through filming over reported clashes with the film’s star Rami Malek, has since denied all the allegations. In a statement issued in January, he described the Atlantic report as a “homophobic smear piece” that is “conveniently timed to take advantage” of his latest film’s success.

In light of the allegations, GLAAD recently removed “Bohemian Rhapsody” as a contender for Best Picture at the GLAAD Media Awards. The film, however, remains one of the most-nominated films at the upcoming Academy Awards.