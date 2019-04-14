Bryson DeChambeau Sinks His First Ever Hole-In-One At Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Look at Augusta, making dreams come true for everyone!
For all his preparation, for all his calculation, for all his 14-hour practice sessions, Bryson DeChambeau, the algorithm with a paperboy cap, has never recorded a hole-in-one.
“Never. Ever,” DeChambeau said Thursday.
That streak is now at its end, as DeChambeau carded his ace on one of the world’s iconic holes: the 16th at Augusta. Using a seven-iron, he stepped up to the tee and, well:
That’s some celebration there. It’s a nice way to wrap up the week for DeChambeau, who held a share of the lead after Day 1 but plummeted down the leaderboard after rounds of +3 and +1. He won’t go home with a green jacket, but he’ll leave that monkey on his back in the pond next to 16.
____
Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.