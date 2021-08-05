Bryson DeChambeau can drive a golf ball a country mile, but his explanation for not getting vaccinated before the Olympics is full of holes.

DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 and was prevented from competing in Tokyo. In an interview Wednesday at a golf tournament in Memphis, the 2020 U.S. Open champ suggested, inaccurately, the vaccine was in short supply and that he was doing the selfless thing.

“I’m young enough, I’d rather give it [the vaccine] to people who need it,” he told ESPN. “I don’t need it. I’m a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health.

“I don’t think taking the vaccine away from someone who needs it is a good thing,” the world’s seventh-ranked golfer added. “My dad is a perfect example. He got it [the vaccine] early on because he’s a diabetic. People like that need to get it. My mom got it. I don’t want to take away that ability.”

The United States has a surplus of vaccines and millions of doses are about to go to waste.

Tracy Wilcox via Getty Images Bryson DeChambeau, pictured in Memphis Wednesday, appears misinformed about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In another head-slap moment, DeChambeau, 27, appeared to say he would get the vaccine when it becomes popular.

“Now as time goes on, if it [the vaccine] is mainstream, really, really mainstream, then yeah,” he said, per CBS.

The U.S. reported this week that 70% of eligible adults had received at least one vaccine dose. That seems mainstream.

But experts urge even greater compliance as the delta variant continues spreading, mostly among people who are unvaccinated.

For the record, Xander Schauffele of the United States won the gold in the Olympics golf event.