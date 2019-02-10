BTS Army Freaks Out Over K-Pop Group's Historic Appearance At Grammy Awards

Twitter was abuzz with fans of K-pop group BTS at pretty much the exact second the band hit the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, RM and Jungkook rocked black suit jackets, white shirts and a whole lot of excitement. Talking to “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet, RM said the group “never imagined” they’d be at the Grammys and “still can’t believe it.”

Speaking of their fans ― often referred to as the BTS ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth) ― RM said, “They made us. They gave the wings. They gave all the opportunities to us. So I’m sure they’ll be proud. ... They’re here with us,” before adding: “We’re so grateful.”

"They made us. They gave the wings. They gave all the opportunities to us. I'm sure they'll be proud." -RM talking about the #ARMY has us in actual tears. 😭 ❤️ #TearItUpBTS #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/EtU8HSxdRz — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2019

The band also spoke to Ryan Seacrest on the E! network’s “Live From the Red Carpet,” telling the host they’re currently working on their next album. Again, they did not neglect to thank their fans for their success.

“It’s a blessing we get so much love for doing what we love to do. We are so thankful,” they said.

The group is not performing at this year’s show and did not take home an award. Their only nomination was for Best Recording Package for “Love Yourself: Tear,” which they lost to St. Vincent’s “Masseduction.”

Regardless, the band is presenting, and its mere presence is historic: BTS is the first Korean act in history to attend and appear onstage at the Grammys. Twitter fans and members of the BTS ARMY were overcome just seeing them on the red carpet:

he’s the most handsome man in the world!!! what the hell min yoongi !! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/kbddSTErWL — ً (@yoongiposts) February 10, 2019