BTS Playing Hide-And-Seek With Ashton Kutcher, James Corden Is Pure Joy

James Corden may have saved the best for last on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday.

To end the program, the host, Ashton Kutcher and K-pop band BTS played a rousing game of hide-and-seek. (Watch the video above.)

Anywhere in the studio was fair game, and it made for great fun.

Corden and Kutcher raced to be the first to find four band members.

BTS, which performed at the Grammys on Sunday, has had multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard charts.

And members proved to be pretty good hiders, too.