BTS Sings ‘Finesse’ On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ And Cardi B Can’t Handle It

BTS caught the attention of Cardi B when the K-pop supergroup belted out “Finesse” ― her 2016 hit with Bruno Mars ― while riding shotgun with James Corden in the latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke.”

“Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted in response to the segment that aired Tuesday night:

Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job pic.twitter.com/28WwHXVChh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020

The band revealed elsewhere in the bit what they fight over, how they react to meeting celebrities and how watching the sitcom “Friends” helped (or didn’t) their English. They even auditioned Corden to become their eighth member.

Check out the full segment here: