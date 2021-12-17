BTS Plays A Crosswalk In L.A. And Suddenly Drivers Don't Mind The Traffic

BTS is one of the world’s most popular bands, but you wouldn’t have known it by the reaction of some commuters when the K-pop giants played an L.A. intersection. (Watch the video below.)

In a performance for James Corden’s “Crosswalk” series, which aired Thursday on “The Late Late Show,” the group drew annoyed and perplexed looks from some drivers at first. Either those behind the wheel didn’t know who BTS is, or they were simply in a hurry.

But that changed. As the band cranked out hits “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite,” the traffic got friendlier. Drivers who recognized BTS brought out their cell phones, popped their heads through sunroofs and enjoyed the show.

Corden provided some comic relief by being oblivious to the guys’ teasing in Korean. He also showed BTS some unwelcomed choreography.