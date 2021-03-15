BTS Light Up The Seoul Skyline In ‘Dynamite’ Grammy Performance

South Korean pop group BTS lit up the eleventh hour of the Grammy Awards with a dynamic performance despite losing their nomination in the award show’s Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

The seven-member group was nominated for “Dynamite,” their feel-good anthem designed to provide a welcome respite from a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song, released on Aug. 21, 2020, was the group’s first to be recorded entirely in English. The track also made history as the first K-Pop song to top the Billboard Hot 100 and be nominated for a Grammy, though BTS was nominated in 2019 for the Best Recording Package award for the appearance of their album “Love Yourself: Tear.” The group had also appeared in a medley of Lil Nas X’s hit “OId Town Road” during the 2020 Grammys.

BTS lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me.” Other nominees included “Un Dia (One Day),” by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Intentions” by Justin Beiber and Quavo, and “Exile” by Taylor Swift and Bon Iver.

BTS’ legion of worldwide fans — known colloquially as the “BTS Army” — mourned the Grammy loss on social media, but also commemorated the group’s performance, which featured the crew dancing in a facsimile of the Grammy stage and eventually moving to the roof of Parc1 Tower, a skyscraper in Seoul.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy In this screengrab released on March 14, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM of BTS perform during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

According to host Trevor Noah, the group re-created the Grammys set in Seoul since they were unable to travel to the U.S. for the show.

Congratulations @BTS_twt. As expected, you lit up the stage like Dynamite. Always so proud. #LightltUpBTS



Photos from @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/uTEhygaCjd — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) March 15, 2021

Bravo! Phenomenal!! Our boys killed it! Simply the top tier performance w/ full of energy! I can feel their excitement from across the ocean.😘 Great job guys great job. What an incredible performance! Grammy better thank our boys for the massive rating at this moment. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/8GRUkWvGf3 — 눈부신 전정국⁷🎤 (@JJK_Artist) March 15, 2021

congratulations BTS for being the "First Korean Group" to be nominated for a grammy! ARMYs are so proud of you. i'm crying!!#SetTheNightAlightBTS pic.twitter.com/BuB4LUX3HY — ängelique ً⁷ (@mygsrockstar) March 15, 2021

The place BTS performed at is the roof top of Parc1 Tower in Yeouido, Seoul. @BTS_twt #SetTheNightAlightBTS #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ciccHBoCs5 — GRAMMY YOU DUMB BITCH (@Togetherhwerevr) March 15, 2021

.@BTS_twt may not have won the award they wanted today but they have officially won the night. #SetTheNightAlightBTS — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 15, 2021

More disgruntled fans flooded Twitter with complaints about the loss, which was announced ahead of the show.

The hashtag #scammys went viral, and prior to the group’s performance, some wrote that a BTS Samsung Galaxy commercial was the most interesting thing about the Grammys.

BTS makes history as the first and ONLY korean group to become grammy presenters, got their album cover nominated, joined Nas X in his Old Town Road stage, successfully getting a nom, to finally having their very own grammy stage, they are still successful despite the outcome. — ‏🕊ً (@chanelvntes) March 14, 2021

Who said BTS lost grammys? It's grammys who lost BTS. — keci⁷⁺¹ | #LILAC (kinda ia) (@likechizu) March 14, 2021

even non-bts fans knew that they deserve to win lmao. you are a big joke grammy. one of the biggest clout machine #scammys #LightItUpBTS — chua⁷ 🍊 (@bangtanicksm) March 15, 2021

ARMYS are literally mad right now!!! THE SONGS OF THE TANNIES HAS ENTERED AGAIN IN iTunes Charts. Who's who, Grammys? BTS is ruling the music industry right now. We won't allow racism and sh*tty sh*ts in our space. Still proud of you, boys!#LightItUpBTS pic.twitter.com/z9g2ebM5Q5 — EMI || DEN (Yoongiʼs Day) (@imdnnze) March 15, 2021

Cultural studies professor Lee Gyu-tag of George Mason University Korea told The Korea Herald that the loss was disappointing, particularly considering the worldwide popularity of BTS.

“Their Grammy debut nomination itself was too late, as it should have come a year or two ago,” Lee said. “The belated nomination had already proved how closed the Recording Academy was.”