Buck Showalter Reveals His Major Beef With 'Seinfeld' Episode He Did

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is etched in sitcom lore for an appearance on “Seinfeld” ― but there’s one issue he isn’t laughing about: the royalties.

“I’m still getting taxed on that stuff,” he griped to SNY’s Steve Gelbs during the Mets’ exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

In the lighthearted interview, Showalter dodged a question about whether he or SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez, a former Met who appeared in a few “Seinfeld” episodes, had a better performance on the show.

However, Showalter talked about how he wasn’t allowed to appear on the show again after Yankees owner George Steinbrenner discovered the sitcom was mocking him. “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David voiced the tempestuous boss.

Who had the better Seinfield cameo: Keith or Buck?@SteveGelbs asking the most important questions: pic.twitter.com/RQBP89P65T — SNY (@SNYtv) March 20, 2022

Showalter, of course, was managing the crosstown Yankees when the 1994 episode in which he played himself was filmed. The pivotal scene involved Yankees employee George (Jason Alexander) persuading the skipper to switch from polyester to cotton uniforms. But there was shrinkage.

“I tell you what,” Showalter said to the SNY crew. “If we don’t get off to a good start, you’ll see cotton.”