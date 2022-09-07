Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Marriott

Ready to travel again? Here’s your chance to bring your travel bucket list to life.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card launched the Boundless Bucket List Contest, where three lucky winners will receive the trip of their dreams, valued up to $50,000 each.

Tourist exploring Maspalomas dunes, Grand Canary, Canary Islands Andrea Comi via Getty Images

How does it work? First, make a public Pinterest board with all your travel inspo for your bucket list vacation.

This board can feature all the places you’ve dreamed about going including famous destinations like London, Paris and Rome and hidden gems that aren’t quite as well known.

In addition to the board, you’ll create a 60 second video or write a short description sharing why this trip is so important to you, and how this experience will impact your life.

What’s your connection to this bucket list destination? Is it part of your heritage? Or a cuisine you love or want to try for the first time? Maybe it’s the location of your favorite movie!

Whatever your reasons, share them via a short video or a written paragraph (700 characters max.) included with your contest entry.

Young couple enjoying the sunrise from a cave at Two Sisters beach (Le due sorelle). Conero, Italy Getty

The contest will run from September 8, 2022 at 9:00am EST to October 6, 2022 at 5:00pm EST

Three winners will be selected to win their bucket list trip where they will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be planned by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel that will ensure a seamless and extraordinary experience.

Already started planning your next trip?

Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card and see where it can take you! The card offers unparalleled rewards and benefits —so you can enjoy boundless travel opportunities.

No purchase necessary. Ends 10/6/22. Open to residents of 50US/DC, 18+. Void where prohibited. Official Rules at boundlessbucketlist.chase.com.