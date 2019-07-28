Buckingham Palace is denying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle banned neighbors from talking to them after a British tabloid published a code of conduct allegedly given to Windsor locals.

“The Duke and Duchess didn’t request this, didn’t know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered,” a spokesperson said in a statement obtained Saturday by HELLO! magazine.

On Friday, The Sun reported that a list of rules had been given to residents near Frogmore Cottage where the royal couple moved earlier this year, leaving behind Kensington Palace.

The supposed guidelines barred anyone from approaching the couple or striking up a conversation, also stipulating that their dogs were not to be touched. In addition, neighbors were reportedly warned not to ask to see newborn baby Archie.

According to the paper, Buckingham Palace said the demands were the work of one of its “overly protective” officials, though no name is given.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attempted to maintain a life of privacy for their 2-month-old child, who was born May 6. His christening was attended only by a small group of close family and friends, and the identities of his godparents have been kept secret. However, the couple doesn’t appear to be hiding away by any means, showing up recently at the London premiere of “The Lion King” days after an outing with Archie at a polo match.