Buckingham Palace Reveals Cause Of Prince Philip's Hospitalization

Buckingham Palace revealed on Tuesday the cause of Prince Philip’s hospitalization, a week after the 99-year-old royal was admitted the hospital.

In a statement shared with HuffPost, the palace said, “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images The Duke of Edinburgh listens to buglers during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020.

This is a developing story.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).