Here's How The Royals Are Adjusting To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced major scheduling changes affecting Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary,” the statement said.

The queen will keep her scheduled meetings at the palace this week with the prime minister, the commander of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Bishop of Hereford. But the 93-year-old monarch will leave for her Easter break at Windsor Castle on Thursday, one week earlier than expected, the statement added, and she will likely stay at the castle longer than anticipated.

Other events that the queen had planned to attend, including the annual Maundy Service as well as a few garden parties, will be canceled, and investiture ceremonies will be delayed.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed,” the statement said.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II departs the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9 in London.

The palace added that decisions about delaying or canceling Trooping the Colour, which had been set to take place on June 13, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan “will be made in due course.”

The queen’s schedule changes were announced as other members of the royal family also adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, canceled their royal tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan that had been set to take place from March 17 to March 25.

