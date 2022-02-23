Buckingham Palace Gives Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health After Death Hoax Circulates

Due to health issues, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized in October 2021. This week, Buckingham Palace announced the queen had a positive COVID-19 test, which led her to cancel virtual engagements. Sean Gallup via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has released another update regarding Queen Elizabeth’s health.

The palace said Wednesday that the queen, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, held her weekly telephone audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The news of the queen’s call followed the U.S. blog Hollywood Unlocked’s false “exclusive” claim that Queen Elizabeth died on Tuesday, which quickly circulated on social media. The false claim, made on the site’s Instagram page, has yet to be taken down by the blog.

The queen’s positive COVID-19 test came just days after her son, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive. The statement from the palace over the weekend said the queen was “experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The queen canceled virtual engagements on Tuesday, as the palace said she was “still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms,” but would still “continue with light duties.”

The latest news about the queen’s health comes after questions were raised in October, when the sovereign canceled a planned engagement to Northern Ireland the day of the trip.

Buckingham Palace said at the time that the queen had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

The Sun later published a piece on the monarch’s hospitalization, prompting the palace to confirm her hospital stay for “preliminary investigations.”

The queen held a virtual appointment the following week, though she canceled an in-person appearance at the United Nations climate change conference, COP20.

In late October, the palace released another statement on Queen Elizabeth’s health, saying that she was intent in making an in-person appearance at the National Service of Remembrance on Nov. 14.

