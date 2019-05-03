It seems like the royal baby may finally be on its way.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex informed the press Friday that Prince Harry has delayed his forthcoming trip to Amsterdam, where he was scheduled to travel prior to kicking off the 2020 Invictus Games.

“Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned,” the statement added.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales on March 5 in London.

Considering Meghan Markle’s former admission that she was due at the end of April or early May, many believe that the royal baby is nearly here, especially considering Harry’s delayed plans.

The palace told E! News Thursday that the “baby hasn’t been born yet.”

While the couple plans to keep their birth plan more “private” than Prince William and Kate Middleton did, the palace said it would announce when Meghan is in labor.

CBS’s Gayle King, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, posted on Instagram Thursday that said she was making her way across the pond.

DAN CHARITY via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with other guests as they attend "Hamilton" in London on August 29, 2018.

“Flying to the UK to shoot stuff for prime time Royal special,” King wrote. The journalist was at the Duchess of Sussex’s New York City baby shower, though she wouldn’t reveal what she’d gotten the former “Suits” actress.

King’s best friend, Oprah, didn’t mind telling the media about her future gift for Harry and Meghan’s baby.

“Oh, honey ... I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about,” she told Access Hollywood on Tuesday. “So I don’t know the baby’s name or the baby’s gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!”