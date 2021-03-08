Buckingham Palace Under Pressure To Investigate Meghan And Harry's Claims Of Racism

Harry also refused to give further details, adding: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

On Monday morning, Oprah Winfrey told CBS This Morning that Harry told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh who made the racist comment about how dark their baby’s skin would be.

She said: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.

“He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations.”

Asked if the palace should respond to the claims, Green told Sky News: “I’m sure that the palace will be thinking very carefully about that and I certainly think people will be wondering what is going to be said.

“There is never any excuse in any circumstances for racism and I think it is important that action is taken to investigate what are really shocking allegations.”

Earlier this month Buckingham Palace announced its HR team would investigate the circumstances around allegations of bullying made against Markle, less than 24 hours after the claims were made in The Times.

Meanwhile, children’s minister Vicky Ford said there is “no place for racism in our society” when asked about the allegations by the duke and duchess.

She told BBC Breakfast she had not seen the interview, but added: “There’s no place for racism in our society and we all need to work together to stop it.”