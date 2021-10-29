Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth Should 'Rest For At Least The Next Two Weeks'

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” a spokesperson said at the time.

The monarch returned to work ― albeit virtually ― on Tuesday, and took part in her first scheduled engagements since hosting a reception for the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on Oct. 19.

But later that day, Buckingham Palace announced that the queen wouldn’t attend a reception for the United Nations climate change conference, called COP26, in Glasgow on Nov. 1. The palace said that she would instead pre-record a video message for attendees.