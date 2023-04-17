Budweiser's Hyper-Patriotic Ad After Dylan Mulvaney Backlash Hails The Red, White And Brew

Budweiser, the self-declared “king of beers,” just came out with a hackneyed commercial to rule them all. (Watch the video below.)

The brand’s presumed response to conservative backlash over a Bud Light collaboration with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney drowns in faux-patriotism.

One of its signature Clydesdales gallops through a 60-second pile of platitudes celebrating a “beer rooted in the heart of America, founded in a community where a handshake is a sure contract.”

We see a flag-raising, the Lincoln memorial, fields of grain and an out-of-nowhere nod to 9/11.

“This is a story bigger than beer,” the narrator says. “This is the story of the American spirit.”

That’s a whole lot o’ red, white and blue to win back right-wing consumers upset just because the company made a personal commemorative can for Mulvaney, an actor and trans activist who documented her transition to a viral audience on TikTok.

Anheuser-Busch’s bland statement after the controversy didn’t help matters either.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer,” CEO Brendan Whitworth said on Friday, the same day the ad appeared on Twitter.