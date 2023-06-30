These 27 Products Work Just As Well As Their More Expensive Versions

Popular products from this list include:
• A concentrated snail mucin serum that repairs and hydrates skin
• A brightening vitamin C serum formulated with other skin-loving ingredients
• A pair of buttery soft, high-waisted leggings
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A facial spray formulated with hypochlorous acid
Promising review:
"This is a [swap] for the Tower 28 spray that's 28 bucks for 4 ounces. I use this after cleansing my face before toners or serums. It's healed my acne. Also great for eczema. I have recommended this to so many people. Thanks Briotech for saving me money! Lifelong customer here." — Chey
A pack of 126 cleaning tablets for retainers and night guards
Promising review:
"These are absolutely wonderful in cleaning my thermos. I use these once a week, and doing so prevents my thermos from developing a weird, old coffee smell. Much cheaper than buying thermos cleaner tablets, and I understand that the ingredients are the same." — Santo Esmerald
A clump-free, lengthening mascara
Promising reviews
: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it.
I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability.
" — Antonia Albany
A set of popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours. Available in five colors.Promising reviews:
"I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25.
Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears.
Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." — Liubhard
"I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride
from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket." — Elizabeth Lilly
, Buzzfeed
A double-wall insulated tumbler
Available in 16 colors.
Promising review
: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable.
I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! " — Marie
A vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle
Available in four sizes and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this bottle
to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle I get every ounce of water I filled it with." —TraMychael Ross
A 96-pack of hydrocolloid pimple patches
I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster
, whether by sucking puss out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and TL;DR: It's my desert island item
. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide.Promising review:
"I have been using these hydrocolloid patches for years now. They are MILES better than the overpriced Mighty Patches. Great price for the amount. I use these over my pimples or blackheads instead of makeup now, and the difference in healing time is actually astounding. They blur the appearance of the blemishes so you don’t need concealer, while drawing out all the nastiness and reduce inflammation. They are also great if you have anxiety and pick your skin like me. I will be purchasing these forever and ever." — Maya
A 20-pack of magic cleaning pads
Promising reviews:
"These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." — miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
Haley Zovickian / BuzzFeed
A 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels
I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel multiple times before having to wash it or switch to another one. Promising review:
"These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100x better. You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" — Shopforbargains
A lightweight canvas backpack
Reviewers report that their 13-inch and even 15-inch laptops could fit inside this bag. Available in five colors. Promising review:
"I took this bag on a trip with me and I swore if it stayed intact I would write a review so here I am. This bag looks flimsy but it’s really durable. I put my 15-inch MacBook, books, chargers, etc. It was filled to the brim and there’s not a seam ripped off or anything.
If you are looking for something similar to a Kanken
at a lower price point this is a very good bag." — Nicky Miller
A pair of satin pillowcases
They also keep your pillow cool if you sleep hot, which will help you sleep more comfortably. Available in 42 colors and five sizes.
I finally took the plunge and bought some satin pillowcases, and OMG, I wish it hadn't taken me so long! I have 2c–3a curly hair, and for years I'd go to sleep with intact curls and wake up to a nest of frizzy hair that was basically the ghost of curls past. For the first time ever, my curls now survive the night.
Is this a miracle? No — you're likely to experience some frizz in the morning no matter what, if you're like me and toss and turn a lot at night. But there's truly a night-and-day difference in my hair when I do and don't use my satin cases.
BTW, I haven't experienced any creasing on my face since I've made the switch, which is kinda unbelievable. And I honestly do feel a bit like a princess resting my head on cool, smooth satin after a long day.Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
A tube of E.l.f. Wow Brow with a tinted, buildable wax-gel formula
Available in four shades.Promising review
: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage.
It’s a game changer!!" — Isabella
A popular checkerboard throw blanket
Available in seven colors and four sizes.
Promising review
: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux fur blanket
." — JH
Supportive Cushionaire slides with flexible cork footbeds
Available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 19 styles.
Promising review:
"I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain.
They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." — Han Lin
A gentle cleansing micellar water
Promising reviews:
"I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease.
It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" — Kat
"I've been using makeup wipes my whole life because I didn't even know this existed. I saw it in stores but nobody ever told me what this was. This is literally amazing, buy reusable pads
and this and you're set for life. I'm really upset nobody ever told me what this stuff was. I don't understand why makeup wipes even exist...this cleanses your face, takes off your makeup.Nobody should not know what this stuff is
." — Amazon customer
A repairing snail mucin essence
I've been using the Cosrx snail mucin essence for years, and it's honestly a godsend for my dry, acne-prone, sensitive skin. Just like how snail mucin protects snails from damage while traversing over and around gravel and other jagged things, mucin is like a heavenly layer of nourishing protection for skin that's navigating the effects of weather, pollution, stress, and hormones. I don't care how weird it might sound — this ingredient is a dang star. Promising review
: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
A collagen and soy protein hair treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
A bejeweled Fossil watch
It's water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling. Available in eight colors.Promising review:
"I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch
, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie
A vitamin C serum with other skin care ingredients
Reviewers say it's especially effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too). Promising reviews:
"I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better.
My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish
"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid
. It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!
" — Jackie
A plush 3-piece loungewear set
Available in women's sizes S–XL and in 28 colors.Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
A pair of buttery soft squat-proof high-waisted leggings
Available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 34 colors/patterns.
Promising reviews:
"AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings
($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but its a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more." — Reina
"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" — Alba siviero
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A simple tennis bracelet
Available in four styles, three sizes, and a two-pack.
Promising review:
"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
A 100-pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets
Promising review:
"These are great for oily skin. I normally can get through half the day before my face looks like a grease pit and that's after applying anti-shine under makeup. These wipes are a miracle.
They absorb quickly and I love having them in my purse. I normally use two a day — much better than Tatcha
." — Leslie M.I Photographer
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
Available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 11 colors.Promising review:
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis, which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
A natural-finish gel-cream blush
Available in five shades.Promising reviews:
"I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush
shade and enjoy it for everyday wear since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" — Emma Lord
, Buzzfeed
"This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." — Amazon customer
A de-puffing eye cream that hydrates and reduced fine lines
Promising review:
"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price
with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy