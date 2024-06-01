Minor League Baseball Player Hospitalized After Being Hit By Backswing In 'Scary Incident'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry was hospitalized Friday night after he was struck by a batter’s backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.

Henry was hit in the back of the head by the swing from Syracuse Mets third baseman Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning. He immediately went to the ground upon contact and athletic trainers tended to him.

Advertisement

Officials decided not to continue the game after the injury.

The Bisons said later in the night that Henry was “alert and appropriately responsive” at an area hospital. They called the injury a “scary incident.”

The Mets were up 4-2 at NBT Bank Stadium when the game was called.

After getting struck in the head by the bat on the backswing, Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry left on a backboard in an ambulance. He is currently being evaluated in a Syracuse area hospital according to the team on X.



The game was called in the 7th inning #BlueJays #Mets pic.twitter.com/P6sk3bjoDe — Mets Reb-ular Season (@SportsRebo) June 1, 2024

The Bisons said the 26-year-old Henry was being evaluated and they would provide more information as it becomes available.

Henry was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He played in college at BYU.

Advertisement