Emotions ran high during the sentencing of a white supremacist on Wednesday for fatally shooting 10 Black people in a racially motivated attack at a grocery store in a predominantly Black community in Buffalo, New York, last year.

Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty in November in Erie County Court to 15 charges, including murder, domestic terrorism motivated by hate, and attempted murder for the May 14 mass shooting. He shot 13 people; 11 were Black and two were white.

Advertisement

Several family members with tears rolling down their faces gave their comments, one by one, before a judge as Gendron watched and listened.

Emotions escalated during the comments of Barbara Massey, sister of victim Katherine Massey.

“I’m not going to be too nice,” Massey said when she came to the podium.

During her remarks, a man walked behind Massey and charged toward Gendron. Court officers stepped in to block the man. Gendron was briefly taken out of the courtroom.

JUST IN: A man lunges at the Buffalo mass shooter at his sentencing during victim impact statements. https://t.co/K6U4pdwSM1 pic.twitter.com/QReM9EImew — ABC News (@ABC) February 15, 2023

Gendron’s violent actions were rooted in racism and deep hatred, prosecutors argued.

Gendron still faces federal murder and hate crime charges, which could result in the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty. In December, Gendron’s attorneys said he would seek a plea deal to avoid the possibility of execution.

Advertisement

Police said Gendron wrote a racist manifesto months before the shooting detailing his plot to kill Black people at the store — including a diagram of the market, and the clothes and weapons he would wear and use.

Gendron said he targeted a store on Buffalo’s east side because it had the highest concentration of Black people. He believed in the “great replacement theory,” which he described in his 180-page manifesto as fears of white people being replaced by Black people or others of color. The theory had previously been touted by some Republicans.

The killer, wearing a tactical-style helmet, camouflage clothing, body armor and a GoPro video camera, livestreamed his crime. He used a Bushmaster XM-15 .223-caliber rifle and multiple magazines.

The store closed for several months after the shooting, leaving the neighborhood a food desert. It has since reopened.

Survivors remain traumatized.

FILE — This image provided by the Erie County, New York, District Attorney's Office shows Payton Gendron. via Associated Press

Advertisement