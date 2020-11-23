HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
“Like sliding into a puffy, breathable marshmallow.” That’s how we described the Buffy Cloud Comforter when we first reviewed the so-called “cooling” bedding in June 2019.
These days, your bedding may look a bit worse for wear after all of this time at home. Chances are your bed has become a place not only for sleep, but also for binge-watching your favorite comfort TV shows, working a few hours during the day and maybe taking the occasional midday nap when you can squeeze one in.
If that’s the case, you may want to cozy up to this Black Friday 2020 deal on our favorite “cooling comforter.” Buffy will have 20% off orders over $100 when you use code COMFYTIDINGS from Nov. 23 until Dec. 4.
The Buffy Cloud Comforter is sustainably made, cruelty-free and crafted from recycled plastic bottles and eucalyptus fibers (a vegan and eco-friendly alternative to down-feathers) for a sweat-free sleep that you can feel good about.
A queen-size Buffy Cloud Comforter normally retails for $160, but you can get right now for $128 on Black Friday. The $200 king-size comforter is on sale for $160, and the twin size is discounted to $104.
We previously reviewed the Buffy comforter and found its soft texture, breathable material and sustainability factor made it an affordable bedding option for people who want a fluffy and lightweight alternative to a traditional down comforter.
“I fell asleep in my own room but woke up in what felt like the bed of a fancy hotel I could never afford,” our original review said. “I felt pampered just having bedding that soft and fluffy in my proximity.”