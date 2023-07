OFF! FamilyCare insect repellent

4.4 out of 5 starsThe dry powder formula of this OFF! bug repellant is not oily or greasy like some sprays. Made with 15% DEET, this option is ideal for backyard hangs, gardening, or days at the park.“The results after OFF family care were immediate. I went out to sit on my deck to relax and enjoy the evening, I was bitten right away twice. I went back inside to retrieve my OFF family care insect repellent smooth and dry. I sprayed the repellent on my arms and legs, the results were immediate. I was able to enjoy my evening without any problems of pesky insect bites.” — Nanie3