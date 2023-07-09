ShoppingOutdoor Living bugs

The Highest-Rated Insect Repellents You Can Get At Walmart

Don’t let the bugs keep you from enjoying the outdoors this summer.
Insect repellents from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCutter-Skinsations-Insect-Repellent-7-5-Ounces-Pump-Spray%2F12444070&subId1=64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cutter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCutter-Skinsations-Insect-Repellent-7-5-Ounces-Pump-Spray%2F12444070&subId1=64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cutter</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShubug-Active-Bug-Spray-Deet-Free-Mosquito-Repellent-Picaridin-5-oz-360-Spray%2F666173330&subId1=64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Shubug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShubug-Active-Bug-Spray-Deet-Free-Mosquito-Repellent-Picaridin-5-oz-360-Spray%2F666173330&subId1=64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Shubug</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRepel-Insect-Repellent-Sportsmen-Max-Formula-40-DEET-8-125-oz%2F49662585&subId1=64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Repel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRepel-Insect-Repellent-Sportsmen-Max-Formula-40-DEET-8-125-oz%2F49662585&subId1=64a8ed59e4b07252cc11e8ce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Repel</a>
Experiencing the great outdoors is one of the best parts of summer, but a few bug bites can quickly have you taking cover inside. The great news is that there are sprays and repellent-laced bracelets that will keep these pesky bugs away.

With so many options on the market, we went to Walmart and found the highest-rated insect repellents, so you can have peace of mind that they’ll actually keep the mosquitos, chiggers, and ticks away. Say goodbye to the itchy bites when you try out the products below.

1
Walmart
Shubug Active bug spray
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

For those that like to stay away from DEET, this insect repellant from Shubug uses picaridin to keep bugs at bay. The formula is said to last for up to 12 hours.

Promising review: “Amazing insect repellent! Feels great on skin, dries super quickly, no smell, and works wonderfully! Also, packaging is absolutely beautiful. I've never felt good about using repellents on my family, until now. Thanks, Shubug!!” — AARON
$7.97 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Repel Max Formula insect repellent
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Formulated with 40% DEET, this spray can repel mosquitoes, gnats, fleas, chiggers, ticks, and more. The powerful formula is designed for those enjoying the outdoors in heavily infested spots for longer periods.

Promising review: “Deet keeps the mosquitos away! This product works great! Leaves a little oily residue on skin, but most good repellent does (at least the good ones). Rather deal with a little oily skin than the bite! I also spray it around the area I am sitting for further protection. Seems to work.” — Fergs
$4.97 at Walmart
3
Walmart
OFF! FamilyCare insect repellent
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

The dry powder formula of this OFF! bug repellant is not oily or greasy like some sprays. Made with 15% DEET, this option is ideal for backyard hangs, gardening, or days at the park.

Promising review: “The results after OFF family care were immediate. I went out to sit on my deck to relax and enjoy the evening, I was bitten right away twice. I went back inside to retrieve my OFF family care insect repellent smooth and dry. I sprayed the repellent on my arms and legs, the results were immediate. I was able to enjoy my evening without any problems of pesky insect bites.” — Nanie3
$6.88 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Repel plant-based lemon eucalyptus insect repellent
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Free from DEET, this spray uses lemon eucalyptus oil to prevent bug bites. Since it's made with plant-based materials this spray is safe for children as young as three years old.

Promising review: “This is a good spray to keep mosquitos away! I have woods in the back of my place and I could hardly ever enjoy sitting outside without being eaten alive. This spray smells nice and lemony and most importantly I was able to sit out for two hours today with not one mosquito bite!” — DecoratorByNight
$11.81 at Walmart
5
Walmart
OFF! Deep Woods mosquito repellent
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The OFF! Deep Woods aerosol spray is formulated for when you'll be immersed in nature (and bugs). As well as helping keep away ticks that carry Lyme disease, it also repels fleas.

Promising review: “I wouldn't buy anything else. We do allot of outdoor things and backyard fires at night...... it may not smell the best and could be a little cheaper to purchase, but it definitely works. Can get 6 hours at least, bug free!” — CNKN
$7.33 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Badger bug spray
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Citronella, lemongrass, and rosemary essential oils are the main ingredients used in this anti-bug spray. Instead of the usual chemical smell, you'll have a fresh, natural fragrance.

Promising review: “I have been using all of the bug repellents for a few years now after a recommendation from a local organic food store. I prefer not to put chemicals on my skin, and this bug spray solves that problem. It's amazing! I have to admit that I'm a particularly "chewed" person who has the preferred mosquito blood type, but this wards them off every time, and it smells great, too!” — Meira
$11.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Cutter Skinsations insect repellent
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Along with 7% DEET, this spray also uses aloe and vitamin E to help moisturize skin. The pump sprayer can be used at all angles, even upside down.

Promising review: “Been using this for years. Works Great, Smells Good, Doesn't leave you greasy feeling. Once it's sprayed it dries quick and then you'd never know it was there" — Deborah
$4.28 at Walmart
8
Walmart
OFF! Clean Feel picaridin mosquito repellent
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Using picaridin, an alternative to DEET, this spray works for up to 8 hours and is safe on clothing. The fragrance-free formula is lightweight and quickly dries.

Promising review: “I didn't like any repellent because the lemon or orange fragance, but this one was totally different. It has a light fragance and it's not sticky at all. This is going to be my favourite from now on. Also it work pretty well, I tried it on a river walk and I came back without any mosquitoe bites.” – AM Lef
$10.44 at Walmart
9
Walmart
OFF! Sportsmen picaridin insect repellent
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Offering long-lasting mosquito protection, this spray also uses picaridin instead of DEET. You'll want this spray on your next outdoor adventure.

Promising review: “I bought this because I am pregnant and didn't want to use any product with DEET in it. I live in northern Albert where the bugs are pretty bad. I was nervous that I would get eaten alive but to my surprise the bugs don't touch me after putting this on!! Definitely will be stocking up on it!” – JMVDB
$6.47 at Walmart
