Experiencing the great outdoors is one of the best parts of summer , but a few bug bites can quickly have you taking cover inside. The great news is that there are sprays and repellent-laced bracelets that will keep these pesky bugs away.

With so many options on the market, we went to Walmart and found the highest-rated insect repellents, so you can have peace of mind that they’ll actually keep the mosquitos, chiggers, and ticks away. Say goodbye to the itchy bites when you try out the products below.