Democrats Likely To Put Off Vote On Build Back Better To Next Year

Unable to reach an agreement among themselves on several key provisions, Democrats are likely to push back a vote on their social spending and climate package, the Build Back Better Act, into the next year.

The stalling of a big Democratic priority is a blow for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who had hoped to pass the legislation into law by Christmas Day. The bill still isn’t finalized and several key holdouts remain, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) all but acknowledged a vote on Build Back Better will get postponed until January at the earliest. The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee told reporters that Democrats are considering all available options to pass a standalone extension of the monthly child tax credit payments, which will be interrupted if Build Back Better is not made law by the end of the year.

Democrats are hoping to continue the monthly benefits for one year. The program has cut child poverty by nearly 30% since payments started in July.

But Manchin has reportedly continued to voice objections to the expanded child tax credit program, telling President Joe Biden he wants to strike its funding level that was included in the Build Back Better legislation, according to CNN.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), a chief advocate of the program, said he hoped that wasn’t true and that he would be “very, very surprised” if Manchin did indeed hold that position.

“I thought we had an agreement” on a one-year extension of the child tax credit, Bennet added.

Manchin, however, disputed the notion that he wants to cut the child tax credit funding in the bill. “I’ve always been for the child tax credit,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Democrats may yet get all their ducks in a row and end up passing the bill after returning from the holiday recess in January. But their big worry is that blowing off another deadline may doom the bill entirely. The party is eager to move on to other, less dysfunctional things, and rising inflation could give Manchin even more reason to hit the brakes on the bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at least, refused to concede a delay in remarks at a press conference on Wednesday.