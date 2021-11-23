Here Is When The Build Back Better Policies Would Kick In

Child Allowance: Monthly cash payments to most parents via the expanded child tax credit would continue under the bill. Every month since July, parents have received $300 per child under 6 years old and $250 per child ages 6-18. The benefits will be higher in 2022, based on an inflation adjustment, but Democrats authorized them for only one year, meaning they’ll have to do another extension for 2023 and beyond.

Affordable Care Act Improvements: The American Rescue Plan temporarily bolstered the financial assistance available to people buying private insurance on their own, through “Obamacare” exchanges, by making more people eligible for subsidies and offering bigger subsidies to people already getting them. Most of these changes were set to expire after 2022, though some were set to expire at the end of 2021. Build Back Better extends them all through 2025.

“Medicaid Gap” Coverage: A dozen states, mostly in the South, still have not expanded Medicaid to cover all people with incomes below or just above the poverty line, as the Affordable Care Act envisioned. Starting in 2022, they can get private insurance through the exchanges, at no cost and with virtually no cost-sharing ― in effect, giving them a private version of Medicaid. That initiative, like the other Affordable Care Act enhancements, lasts through 2025.

New Taxes: New taxes would kick in for corporations and people with annual incomes exceeding $10 million, as well as people who use nicotine products. Many high-income households would get a tax cut, however, because Democrats plan to restore a federal deduction for state and local taxes. The corporate taxes include a new international minimum tax and a levy on stock buybacks.