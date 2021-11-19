House Passes Build Back Better Bill

WASHINGTON ― House Democrats approved their sweeping social spending and climate bill on Friday, taking a big step forward toward enacting the second half of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda after he signed the infrastructure bill into law earlier this week.

The vote on the Build Back Better Act occurred on a party-line, with every Republican opposed. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where charges are expected in order to get all 50 Democrats on board and avoid a filibuster.

The Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan scorekeeper, estimates the bill would add $367 billion to the deficit over 10 years, though that does not account for $207 billion in projected revenue from provisions in the bill strengthening IRS enforcement to improve compliance with existing tax laws. When those measures are included, CBO said the bill would add $160 billion to the deficit over 10 years.

The White House estimated strengthened IRS enforcement would generate as much as $400 billion in revenue, insisting that would offset the entire cost of the bill.

Republicans focused most of their criticism on the overall cost of the bill despite pushing through more than $2 trillion in deficit-financed tax cuts in 2017, saying more spending would worsen the rising prices that have cratered consumer sentiment in recent weeks, even amid falling unemployment and rising wages. And they pointed out that Democrats made most of the programs in the bill temporary as a budget gimmick.

“We don’t have trillions of dollars to spend on programs that will never go away,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during a rambling eight-hour speech that began Thursday evening, delaying passage of the bill until early Friday. “The American people understand what this out-of-control spending will do, because they felt it from the very first bill you passed. You created inflation.”

While Republicans pointed to the CBO score as a reason to oppose the bill, Democratic moderates who objected to passage of the bill earlier this month over a lack of fiscal information joined with their colleagues in voting to approve the measure..

The nearly $2 trillion in spending over 10 years is aimed at lowering the cost of health care, child care and other measures, including another year of monthly payments to parents, universal pre-kindergarten and prescription drug reform. The biggest chunk of the bill is dedicated toward addressing the rising threat of climate change, with several provisions aimed at boosting renewable energy.

“Build Back Better is a spectacular agenda for the future, with transformational action on health care, family care and climate that will make a significant difference in the lives of millions of Americans, and it is possible because of the leadership of the President,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues ahead of the vote.

Some of the bill’s tax provisions remain unsettled despite the vote in the House, however. The House bill would raise a limit on federal deductions for state and local tax payments, a provision that would overwhelmingly favor wealthy homeowners with high property taxes. The change had been demanded by a handful of Democrats from high-tax states like New Jersey, New York and California.

Republicans lambasted the so-called SALT giveaway ahead of the vote. “That’s right, the largest tax cuts go to the multimillionaires,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) said.

Only on Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the bill because of the SALT provision.

House progressives dislike the millionaire tax cut as well, but said the final version of the legislation would include a Senate version of the SALT provision that would disallow households with incomes above a certain threshold from taking the deduction.

The spending side of the bill isn’t final yet, either. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), for example, still hasn’t committed to voting for legislation that costs more than $1.5 trillion over 10 years. Manchin has concerns about additional federal spending on inflation, which is on the rise and contributing to higher prices on consumer goods.

The coal-state senator is also reportedly opposed to a proposed fee for methane emissions, as well as other climate measures in the bill.