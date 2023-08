A set of five foot-long fast-charging lighting cables

For cords that are easy to travel with and won't get tangled, this set of five wrap up nicely and won't take up too much space — each one is only 12 inches long. It's the perfect cord to keep on a bedside table or to keep in your car, as it won't get all knotted, even with lots of use. Each one is threaded with high-quality copper wire."Not really sure why I didn’t think to get these years ago but wish I hadn’t waited so long. If you’re like me and use CarPlay but only need to look at your phone while it’s plugged in once in a great while, then this cord works perfectly. Short enough to give a clean look but coiled enough to get to where you can see it if you need to." — Brian