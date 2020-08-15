Bull Chases Firefighters Battling California Wildfire

Fire crews tackling a wildfire in California had an additional hazard to contend with — a charging bull.
Firefighters fled the animal in footage that the Ventura County Fire Department shared on social media Friday.
The crews had been clearing access to the so-called Lake Fire, that broke out near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, when the bull approached.
It “wasn’t clowning around,” said the department.
The bull, who firefighers named Ferdinand, later walked away.
No one was injured in the incident.
Check out the video here:
The blaze has now covered more than 17,000 acres, according to the National Forest Service. It is only 12% contained.
Evacuation orders have been issued to multiple communities in the area, some 60 miles north of Los Angeles, as a heatwave continues to grip the state.