Bull Chases Firefighters Battling California Wildfire

Fire crews tackling a wildfire in California had an additional hazard to contend with — a charging bull.

Firefighters fled the animal in footage that the Ventura County Fire Department shared on social media Friday.

The crews had been clearing access to the so-called Lake Fire, that broke out near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, when the bull approached.

It “wasn’t clowning around,” said the department.

The bull, who firefighers named Ferdinand, later walked away.

No one was injured in the incident.

Check out the video here:

#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around when he chased FF’s down the road. Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day. @VCPFA #vcfd pic.twitter.com/vxdOTFoEB7 — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) August 15, 2020

The blaze has now covered more than 17,000 acres, according to the National Forest Service. It is only 12% contained.

Deputies from Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Lancaster, Crescenta Vlly, Altadena & Malibu are out in full force helping residents of #LakeFire evacuate to safety.



Thank you to our partners @LACOFD @Angeles_NF pic.twitter.com/bk9HoseWlK — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 13, 2020

Evacuation orders have been issued to multiple communities in the area, some 60 miles north of Los Angeles, as a heatwave continues to grip the state.

