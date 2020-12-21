Bunny Devours Snowman's Carrot Nose In The Cutest Christmas Faceoff

This Frosty lost face, thanks to a famished furry critter.

A bunny was filmed chomping into the carrot nose of a snowman built by a family in the Cambrian Heights suburb of Calgary, the CBC reported.

“Just giving the snowman a kiss,” the family joked in viral footage shared by Sheila Bryant last week as they watched the schnoz heist, “Today” noted in the segment above.

Apparently the bunny has a nose for tasty noses. It finished off the veggie proboscis.

Somebody once wrote a poem about such a moment.

In verse credited to Laura Numeroff, it goes: “There was a little snowman Who had a carrot nose. Along came a rabbit, And what do you suppose? That hungry little rabbit, Looking for his lunch, Ate the little snowman’s nose ― Nibble, nibble, crunch!”

