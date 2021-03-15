California City Cuts Power To Restaurant That Refused To Close For COVID-19

The city of Burbank in Los Angeles County cut the power to a local restaurant over the weekend that refused to close for the pandemic.

But the business, Tinhorn Flats, vowed to stay open using generators. In an Instagram post on Sunday urging locals to “Come support freedom,” it blasted what it described as government “over-reach” and “unconstitutional lockdowns.”

The restaurant’s co-owner, Lucas Lepejian, called county health regulations to stem the spread of COVID-19 the actions of a “complete dictatorship and ... communism” in an interview with Fox11. On GoFundMe, he vowed that his business would “not comply with tyrannical rules and closures.”

Last Friday, Burbank obtained authorization from Los Angeles County Superior Court to cut Tinhorn Flats’ power after the restaurant refused to comply with rules that restricted its business operations.

[UPDATE, MARCH 12, 2021]



Court Authorizes Electricity Disconnection for Tin Horn Flats



Read the full press release here: https://t.co/QuRYx5jr8i https://t.co/fHqzY4VAdx — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) March 12, 2021

Tinhorn Flats ignored prohibitions on restaurant dining and did not enforce social distancing, according to officials. It continued serving customers even after its public health permit was revoked.

“This is without question injurious to health and poses a serious risk to patrons, the neighborhood and community at-large,” a report by community development officials concluded last month.