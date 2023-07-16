Burger King Fans Debate Over ‘Sickening’ New ‘Barbie’ Pink Burger

Everything is better in pink … well, at least that’s what Barbie fans used to think before Burger King unveiled its latest menu item.

The fast food chain shocked fans Wednesday after debuting a limited time Barbie-themed meal in Brazil to celebrate the movie’s upcoming release.

Combo BK Barbie™️, já disponível em todo Brasil 💅 pic.twitter.com/qjD9ONB8P8 — Burger King BR 💅💖🎀 (@BurgerKingBR) July 12, 2023

The meal features a ”Pink Burger” — complete with a smoky pink sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy diced bacon and a brioche bun — “Ken’s Potatoes” (aka Burger King’s signature fries in a themed container) and a “Barbie Donut Shake,” a milkshake topped with a doughnut glazed in pink icing, for dessert.

The meal that aligns with the surging “Barbicore” trend is only available in the South American country.

After Twitter users caught wind of the pink-powered meal, let’s just say there were a lot more yikes than yays.

What the hell is that pink sauce wtf — 🇮🇹N7 Captain Fireføx🇮🇹 (@PolskaLeyming) July 13, 2023

Brazilians after eating the BK Pink Burger pic.twitter.com/zN3wqwwwWx — 𝕸𝖚𝖋𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖆 ❤️🔥 (Dame County) (@MiamisOG) July 12, 2023

I know y’all not about to eat a burger with PINK SAUCE https://t.co/RhHJDqkd7N — 𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 (@wydccalamity) July 13, 2023

I can already feel the stomach pains 😂 — Lucia (@LuciaLovelyyy) July 12, 2023

OH THIS IS SICKENING — THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) July 12, 2023

the pink on the burger is pepto bismol https://t.co/SLUdXazBcK — matthew blum (@matthewfblum) July 12, 2023

On the other hand, other users were pretty hype over the new pigmented sandwich, with one person even questioning if the meal will eventually touch down in United States locations.

Honestly this looks good, is this coming to America? 😭 — steven ❀ // doja’s favorite :) (@arianaunext) July 12, 2023

Looks tasty not gonna lie — Dude (@AnXboxDude) July 12, 2023

I want that Barbie pink sauce burger pic.twitter.com/8h4l5oFMNd — Ms. fortune (@rwdrk) July 13, 2023

Another poked fun at the pink sauce, nodding to last year when TikTok users were in a chokehold over a different viral “Pink Sauce,” which contained dragonfruit.

Lmfaoooooooo that pink sauce girl was ahead of her time cause the way burger king selling all pink shit for the barbie promo got me crying — Sir… you are bald. (@_Fancy_M3) July 14, 2023

no way burger king sent in sheldon j. plankton to steal the pink sauce recipe 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UUHT4lDuog — Pete Parkland (@peteparkland) July 12, 2023

Did pink sauce get a Burger King collab ? If not missed opportunity lol https://t.co/RaoVBk2zzi — frisky lil bih 🐆 (@friskmegooddd) July 13, 2023

It appears the multinational fast food chain has been toying with creating the most outrageous meals worldwide. Its Thailand locations recently rolled out a massive All-Cheese “Burger” with — you guessed it — nothing but cheese.

Heart attack, anyone?