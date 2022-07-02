Perfectly Preserved Fast-Food Restaurant Sparks New Interest After Viral Photo

A mall in Wilmington, Delaware, has left a “whopper” of an impression online this week.

A vintage Burger King fast-food restaurant at the Concord Mall has gone viral following a tweet about the nostalgic spot this week, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported.

The Burger King, on the mall’s first floor, is behind a wall with a locked door ― a sight that struck mall vendor Jonathon Pruitt when he shared it online earlier this year.

The photo resurfaced this week and highlighted the restaurant’s old-school interior, especially its tables and floor.

A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022. pic.twitter.com/G3V3SnJM3J — Jeze3D.exe v2.2.1 (@RealJezebelley) June 28, 2022

“It’s kind of cool. When I first saw it, I was blown away myself,” said Tom Dahlke, Concord Mall’s general manager.

A Twitter user, in response to the viral tweet, replied with a video inside the abandoned restaurant and described it as a “back room” from when she worked a seasonal job in 2019.

Lmao that was literally my storage room back in 2019 for a seasonal job 😂 pic.twitter.com/VZNyNqacax — Lizard (@loserskwaddd) June 28, 2022

The restaurant opened at the mall in 1987 and originally appeared among stores such as Jefferson Ward, F.W. Woolworth 5 & 10, and Strawbridge & Clothier, according to The News Journal.

It ended up behind a wall after the restaurant closed in 2009.

The mall’s current owner, Namdar Realty Group, purchased the property in 2020, and the general manager “didn’t think much of” the Burger King, the newspaper said.