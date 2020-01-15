Burger King Has A Whopper Of A Job Offer For Prince Harry

Burger King is jumping on the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and preemptively offering the Duke of Sussex a job at the fast-food chain.

“@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions,” Burger King tweeted on Monday, shortly after the queen announced that she is “entirely supportive” of Harry and Meghan’s new roles going forward.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced their plans to split time between the U.K. and North America and gain financial independence last week, the “King” responded with “you always have a job in our kingdom” and a listing to its job site.

you always have a job in our kingdom https://t.co/D9h23URFXz — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 8, 2020

Though it’s unlikely that Harry will trade the monarchy for restaurant royalty, it appears that Meghan knows her way around the grill:

​Shortly after big news broke last week, talk show host Andy Cohen extended an “open invite” ​for the former “Suits” actress to join the Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Meghan once referred to the show as her “guilty pleasure.”

Though it remains to be seen exactly how the couple will make their own money, they outlined their current funding on their new website and reiterated their desire to make “a professional income.”

“They value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing,” reads a section of the Sussexes’ new website.

“For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence,” the site says. “Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally.”

On Monday, the queen agreed to a “period of transition” for Meghan and Harry following a family meeting at Sandringham Estate. She said in a statement that she is “entirely supportive” of their plans.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their visit to Canada House in London on Jan. 7, 2020.

Meghan made her first public appearance since the royal news broke last week, appearing at a women’s center in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday for tea.

“Look who we had tea with today!” the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre said in a Facebook post. “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.”

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).