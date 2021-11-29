'Reindeer Burglar' Wanted By New Hampshire Police Over School Break-In

“Police believe that the Buck is part of an organized crime group breaking into buildings in New Hampshire,” according to the post.

Another deer evaded police over the weekend in the New Hampshire town of Goffstown. A buck broke into an auto repair shop and got stuck inside but reportedly managed to get away as police arrived.

“Barnstead Police will be working with the Goffstown police and other law enforcement agencies to try to match hoof prints, surveillance and booking photos to see if this is the same suspect from the Goffstown burglary or another member of this organized crime group,” police advised.