World Newsburglary

Burglary Suspect’s Solar Panel Plan To Flee Cops Is Not The Brightest

Police in London issued some "friendly advice" after arresting the man.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

A burglary suspect pretended to be a solar panel in an ultimately failed bid to avoid arrest.

The man lay down next to a series of panels on a rooftop in London last week.

But crew members aboard a National Police Air Service helicopter spotted him and informed officers on the ground, who detained him soon afterward.

In a series of tweets, the service shared an aerial thermal image of the suspect, along with some “friendly advice for any burglars that use Twitter”: “Pretending to be [a] solar panel on a roof will not fool us or our camera!!”

“They’ll never find me if I just lay here and pretend I’m a solar panel! Wrong!!” it said in another.

