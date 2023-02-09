What's Hot

Burt Bacharach's Death Inspires Symphony Of Twitter Tributes

Brian Wilson, Billy Corgan and Paul Stanley were just some of the celebrities offering social media condolences.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Songwriter Burt Bacharach may have died, but his music will live on, if the reaction to the news is any indication.

Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at the age of 94, inspiring a symphony of Twitter tributes.

As of Thursday afternoon, neither of Bacharach’s best-known collaborators, Elvis Costello and Dionne Warwick, has officially commented on his death.

However, Costello posted a tweet on Jan. 10 promoting an upcoming album of their compositions that honored him and his work just the same.

David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

