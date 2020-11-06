'Jeopardy' Champ's Tearful Revelation To Alex Trebek Wins The Day

Burt Thakur earned $20,400 to win his first “Jeopardy!” game on Thursday’s episode. But the victory meant so much more. (See the videos below.)

Thakur, a project engineer who’s an immigrant, gave the game show’s longtime host Alex Trebek a tearful thanks for a very important reason.

“Here’s a true story, man,” Thakur said. “I learned English because of you. And so, my grandfather who raised me ― I’m gonna get tears right now ― I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it’s a pretty special moment. Thank you very much.”

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

In a “Winner’s Circle” interview posted by the show, Thakur said his “Jeopardy!” triumph brought him full circle.

“I just feel really special right now and it’s awesome,” he said.

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost