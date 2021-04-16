Business PAC Donations Tanked To Republicans Who Challenged Biden Vote: Report

That was down about 80% from the $6.7 million donated by the same groups to the same lawmakers in the first quarter of 2019, a comparable postelection quarter, according to the newspaper.

The same contributions to both Democratic and Republican lawmakers who voted to certify the results were down about 35%, and contributions to Democrats dropped 30%, the Journal reported.

Donations often slack off the first quarter after a national election. But the figures indicate that most companies and trade groups that threatened to suspend donations after the siege of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters “have done so,” the newspaper noted.

Some high-profile lawmakers who challenged the Electoral College count — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — don’t rely heavily or at all on PAC business contributions. But the significant drop in the donations is a strong indication of where business stands on the upheaval and divisiveness driven by the GOP.

