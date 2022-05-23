Shopping

Businesses Supporting Reproductive Rights You Can Shop Online

These stores are donating to Planned Parenthood, the Roe Fund and other charities supporting safe access to abortion.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The shocking draft majority opinion that was leaked by Politico earlier this month revealed what many pro-choice advocates have feared: the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

To know what this could mean for abortion access and reproductive healthcare, one only has to read the Atwoodian accounts of illegal abortions conducted prior to 1973.

If you’re a pro-choice supporter, protecting government-funded organizations like Planned Parenthood (which does so much more in the way of sexual health than abortions) is now more imperative than ever. Many brands and businesses have also recognized this need and are pledging to donate profits to various groups that help provide abortion access, resources and education.

You can shop some of these companies below while simultaneously supporting organizations fighting for reproductive freedoms, right from your couch. Find beautiful sustainably-made jewelry, ready-made meal services that deliver healthy food right to your door, and buttery-soft underwear that you will never want to take off.

1
Parade
Parade
Parade, an inclusive underwear company, expressed support for abortion access on Instagram and promised to donate 1% of all profits to organizations fighting for reproductive rights. The brand is also dedicated to becoming climate-positive by 2025 and offers a versatile line-up of comfortable loungewear, supportive bralettes and bodysuits.
Shop Parade
2
M.A.C Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics has a long-standing history with Planned Parenthood and recently fulfilled a two-year commitment to donate $500,000 to the organization. One hundred percent of the proceeds from MAC's Viva Glam lipstick line goes to their Viva Glam fund, which partners with local groups that fight for equal rights and healthy futures for women and girls, specifically pertaining to reproductive freedoms and sexual education. These creamy lipsticks are long-wearing, ultra-opaque and are available in satin and matte finishes.
$19 at M.A.C Cosmetics
3
Harper Wilde
Harper Wilde
This limited edition “Fuck Your Laws” bralette and matching cap was Harper Wilde’s not-so-subtle way of denouncing the abortion-restrictive laws that are cropping up across the country. For each bra and cap purchased, the brand will donate 15% of the profits to the Roe Fund, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based organization that helps to fund abortions for women who otherwise couldn’t afford it. The bralette is made from buttery-soft seam-free fabric and has no wires or padding.
$50 at Harper Wilde
4
SaltyFoxPrintables/Etsy
Salty Fox Printables at Etsy
Made with 100% combed cotton, these lightweight T-shirts have a slight stretch and read “Abortion is Healthcare” across the front. Salty Fox Printables, a small woman-owned business based in Michigan, donates a portion of the profits from every one of these T-shirts sold to their local Planned Parenthood, Fund Texas Choice and the Lilith Fund, which help women get access to safe abortions.
$28 at Etsy
5
Freshly
Freshly
Freshly is a ready-made meal service that home delivers completed dishes that you just heat and serve, for a lower cost than going out to eat. Choose from a variety of vegetarian, gluten-free or calorie-conscious meal options as well as more conventional fare like peppercorn steak and baked sausage penne. According to the company’s Twitter account, Freshly will be donating $100,000 to Planned Parenthood in order to show support for reproductive rights.
$57.15+ at Freshly
6
MadreDeOlivia/Etsy
Madre De Olivia at Etsy
Madre De Olivia is a woman-owned small business based in California that specializes in metal work and jewelry. This thin bronze stacking cuff is hand-forged and reads “Nevertheless She Persisted.” Twenty percent of all proceeds from this bracelet are donated to Planned Parenthood.
$36 at Etsy
7
Amazon Smile
Amazon Smile
Much like Amazon’s regular storefront, Amazon Smile offers an endless supply of goods to buy with the added benefit of donation. The company will donate 0.5% of every eligible purchase to a charity of your choice, and you can select Planned Parenthood facilities all across the country. The company also told its U.S. employees who are enrolled in the company's health plans that it will cover up to $4,000 in travel expenses related to medical procedures including abortion services.
Shop via Amazon Smile
8
Everlane
Everlane
Proceeds from Everlane’s 100% Human Collection help advocate for human rights in a time when civil divisions are rampant. With each purchase made from the 100% Human Collection, the brand donates 10% of its proceeds to support the American Civil Liberties Union, which has doubled its efforts to protect abortion access. This collection contains a variety of comfortable shirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts that sport a 100% Human logo.
Shop Everlane
9
United in Nastiness/Society6
United in Nastiness
A Society6 artist created the United in Nastiness project back in 2016 as a way to bring like-minded individuals together to support a common cause. Choose from a selection of coffee mugs, pillow cases, framed prints, tote bags and more that are screen-printed with the pastel Nasty Woman logo. All of the proceeds from any shop purchases are donated to Planned Parenthood and the total donation amount is matched by the artist’s design agency, Critical Mass.
Shop Society6
10
Mejuri
Mejuri
Mejuri specializes in sustainably and ethically sourced luxury jewelry, and established a fund that helps to support and enable women to take control of their lives. As of January 2021, the company has donated $120,000 to the fund and intends to continuing to make contributions moving forward. The brand recently released a statement advocating for safe access to abortion and donated to Keep Our Clinics, a non-profit coalition of independent abortion clinics. At Mejuri.com, you can expect to find classic jewelry staples, wedding rings and layerable designs.
Shop Mejuri
11
iWantMyStyles/Etsy
I Want My Styles at Etsy
These double-sided yard signs, sold individually, are shipped from a small business based in Los Angeles and measure 18 by 24 inches. Each sign is waterproof and made using UV-printed corrugated plastic to resist fading and damage. The seller donates 100% of proceeds from the signs to various charities supporting abortion access like Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation, which helps to assist abortion providers in delivering patient-centered and evidence-based care.
$19.99+ at Etsy
12
PussyGrabsBack/Etsy
Pussy Grabs Back at Etsy
This women-owned business is based in New York and donates 100% of proceeds from sales of this shirt to Planned Parenthood and Her Justice, a legal group offering services to women facing poverty and abuse. The cropped T-shirt is made from cotton and has a relaxed, loose fit.
$12 at Etsy
