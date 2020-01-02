Busy Philipps Opens Up About 'Busy Tonight' Being Canceled In Emotional Post

Busy Philipps opened up on Instagram about how devastated she was when her talk show “Busy Tonight” was canceled last year.

On New Year’s Day, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum shared a series of “almostgrams” ― images that she almost posted to her social media page when she got the bad news in April.

The first one features a visibly sad Philipps in front of a mirror. The caption recounts the moment she learned “Busy Tonight” wasn’t being renewed:

I flew to Dallas to shoot commercials over the weekend for Michael’s. When my plane took off, the song that came on shuffle was my favorite Deerhunter song He Would Have Laughed. I felt like it was a good sign. When I landed, my manager texted me to call her. Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively cancelled.

The 40-year-old said she was “blindsided” because her most recent texts with the “head of E” were about marketing for the show.

Philipps, who wrote that she “ordered three tequilas” upon arriving at her Dallas hotel, included a screenshot of those texts in her Instagram post, along with a text from her husband, Marc Silverstein, and a snap of a tattoo she got on her ankle soon afterward.

The caption also described a letter written to E! by Philipps’ 11-year-old daughter, Birdie, which is also included in the photo series.

“My girl knows something about her mom- I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to fuck you over so fuck em and figure out something else. Which is exactly what [‘Busy Tonight’ showrunner] Caissie [St. Onge] and I have been doing. And next year; in 2020 we will finally be able to share it,” reads the end of the caption, hinting at big things to come.

“Busy Tonight” aired from October 2018 to May 2019. Philipps previously indicated she would attempt to get the show picked up by another network, so perhaps we’ll find out more on that soon.